Kura Oncology to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The virtual conference will be held from January 11-14, 2021.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.