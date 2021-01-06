 

Kura Oncology to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The virtual conference will be held from January 11-14, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com 


