 

Inovalon to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held virtually.

The virtual presentation will take place at 11:30 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com. An archived version will remain posted for a limited time.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 980,000 physicians, 565,000 clinical facilities, 324 million Americans, and 58 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
kcollins@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1473

Hulus Alpay
Vice President, Investor Relations
halpay@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1237


05.01.21
Inovalon to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
04.01.21
Inovalon Announces Charitable Initiatives for 2020

22.11.20
Inovalon Holdings Inc - Plattform für datengesteuerte Gesundheitsbranche