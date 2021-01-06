Inovalon to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inov a lon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held virtually.



The virtual presentation will take place at 11:30 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com . An archived version will remain posted for a limited time.