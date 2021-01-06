 

Hello Pal Announces New Record of $2,114,000 in Revenue for December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  61   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile apps, is pleased to announce that it achieved over $2,114,505 CAD (10,848,046 CNY) in revenue for the month of December.

Livestreaming Service

Hello Pal's livestreaming service achieved yet another significant milestone in revenue for the month of December. Operating under a CAD/CNY exchange rate of 5.13 as of January 2, 2021, the company earned record revenue of $2,114,505 CAD.   This represents a 26% increase over the previous record high revenue in November 2020.

The livestreaming service continues to be the main driving force providing a steady and growing source of revenues for the company. For 2020, Hello Pal has seen an average revenue of approximately $1,000,000 CAD. (see chart below).

Hello Pal has seen an average revenue of approximately $1,000,000 CAD. (see chart).

"Our strong revenue growth reflects our focus on experience as well as our ability to roll out new products and features." said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company.

User Base Performance

As of the date of the news release, Hello Pal's registered user base is over 5.2 million users from over 200 countries and regions.  The positive increase in registered users continues to be driven by our livestream service.

The livestreaming service continues to be active with over 15,000 active daily users interacting with one another. This is an increase of 5,000 daily users from previously reports from the company.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable.  Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Hello Pal International
200 – 500 Denman Street
Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada
p 604-683-0911

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395231/Hello_Pal_chart.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hello Pal Announces New Record of $2,114,000 in Revenue for December 2020 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Novo Seeds Portfolio Company CorWave Raises EUR 35 Million for Breakthrough Heart Pump
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports
Sangoma Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience with its Wide ...
Impact NRS LLC Creates Plantae Biosciences LTD to Develop and Commercialize Highly Impactful ...
At 6.15% CAGR , Global Construction Glass Market Is Expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, ...
Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
IWBI, SandSi Announce Partnership to Increase Health and Safety within Global Sports Industry
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods