Jena Abernathy Joins Korn Ferry as Sector Leader - Healthcare Board Services

Abernathy joins Korn Ferry from a global search and advisory firm where she was a consultant in the firm’s CEO, Board, and Healthcare Services practices. Prior to this, Abernathy served as managing partner of the board services practice for a national executive search firm. In addition to her board experience, she has led CEO and C-suite executive searches for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, foundations, associations, private equity clients, and other healthcare-related organizations.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Jena Abernathy has joined the firm as a senior client partner and sector leader of Healthcare Board Services in the firm’s Healthcare practice.

Before her leadership advisory career, Abernathy was chief administrative officer for Premier, a performance improvement national alliance of hospitals and health systems. There, she was responsible for developing, implementing, and managing a comprehensive suite of human resources services and solutions. In addition, she oversaw marketing, conference services, and facilities and served as the executive leader for the company’s successful Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Earlier in her career, Abernathy led change and transformation roles in senior executive management positions with McKesson General Medical Corporation and Fisher Scientific International. She started her career with senior-level executive management roles in finance, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare services companies.

“Jena is a highly regarded strategic advisor for clients seeking C-suite and boardroom talent, and a seasoned business leader with profound healthcare industry knowledge,” said Greg Button, president, Healthcare market, Korn Ferry. “She has an exceptional reputation in the market serving as a trusted advisor to CEOs and Boards with deep expertise in organizational consulting and performance excellence. She has a demonstrated record of helping leaders succeed and supporting organizations in their quest for attracting exceptional talent. Jena will bring great value to Korn Ferry and our healthcare clients.”

Abernathy holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Mary Washington.

