 

Jena Abernathy Joins Korn Ferry as Sector Leader - Healthcare Board Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Jena Abernathy has joined the firm as a senior client partner and sector leader of Healthcare Board Services in the firm’s Healthcare practice.

Abernathy joins Korn Ferry from a global search and advisory firm where she was a consultant in the firm’s CEO, Board, and Healthcare Services practices. Prior to this, Abernathy served as managing partner of the board services practice for a national executive search firm. In addition to her board experience, she has led CEO and C-suite executive searches for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, foundations, associations, private equity clients, and other healthcare-related organizations.

Before her leadership advisory career, Abernathy was chief administrative officer for Premier, a performance improvement national alliance of hospitals and health systems. There, she was responsible for developing, implementing, and managing a comprehensive suite of human resources services and solutions. In addition, she oversaw marketing, conference services, and facilities and served as the executive leader for the company’s successful Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Earlier in her career, Abernathy led change and transformation roles in senior executive management positions with McKesson General Medical Corporation and Fisher Scientific International. She started her career with senior-level executive management roles in finance, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare services companies.

“Jena is a highly regarded strategic advisor for clients seeking C-suite and boardroom talent, and a seasoned business leader with profound healthcare industry knowledge,” said Greg Button, president, Healthcare market, Korn Ferry. “She has an exceptional reputation in the market serving as a trusted advisor to CEOs and Boards with deep expertise in organizational consulting and performance excellence. She has a demonstrated record of helping leaders succeed and supporting organizations in their quest for attracting exceptional talent. Jena will bring great value to Korn Ferry and our healthcare clients.”

Abernathy holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Mary Washington.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Korn Ferry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jena Abernathy Joins Korn Ferry as Sector Leader - Healthcare Board Services Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Jena Abernathy has joined the firm as a senior client partner and sector leader of Healthcare Board Services in the firm’s Healthcare practice. Abernathy joins Korn Ferry from a global search and advisory firm …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Michael Morcos to Join Korn Ferry