 

OneSpan to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

On February 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Connect to the webcast:

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

  • US/Canada: 866-270-1533
  • International: +1-412-317-0797

The conference ID number is 10150842

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes early.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

