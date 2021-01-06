Office Properties Income Trust to Participate at the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference on Monday, January 11th

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq:OPI) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt Brown will be participating in 1x1 meetings at the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021. Any institutional investors interested in meeting with OPI should contact Tara Marasco Smith at tara.marasco@capitalone.com.

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

