Diversified Healthcare Trust Attending Capital One Securities REIT Conference on Tuesday, January 12th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel will be participating in meetings at the Capital One Securities REIT Conference held virtually on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Any institutional investors interested in meeting with DHC should contact Tara Marasco Smith at tara.marasco@capitalone.com.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2020, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 407 properties in 37 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 12 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

