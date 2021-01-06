 

Emerald Acquires PlumRiver LLC to Expand Digital Commerce Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021   

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of PlumRiver LLC (“PlumRiver”), a leading international provider of software-as-a-service technology through its Elastic Suite solution. Elastic Suite’s platform streamlines the wholesale buying process for both brands and retail buyers, creating a digital year-round transactional platform for use by Emerald’s customers.

The acquisition will accelerate Emerald’s strategy to provide 365-day-per-year engagement for its customer base regardless of location by significantly expanding its digital commerce capabilities and providing its customers with robust transactional functionality, including deep enterprise-level integration to brands’ ERP systems, allowing customers to manage orders, real-time inventory, and product merchandising. PlumRiver, which was founded in 2002, is integrated with preeminent manufacturers and retailers across numerous industries, most notably in the outdoor, surf, cycling, footwear and sporting goods verticals, and will complement Emerald’s portfolio of leading show brands including Outdoor Retailer and Surf Expo, among others.

PlumRiver’s Elastic B2B platform bridges the gap between sellers’ order processing systems and allows brands to sell directly to their buyers using print-free digital product catalogs and merchandising technology. This enables clients to increase their efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability and profitability. Key client brands include: Patagonia, The North Face, Burton, Shimano, Scott Sports, Rip Curl, Boardriders, Volcom, Timberland, New Balance, Vans, Orvis and Puma.

Brian Field, Emerald’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “Over the course of 2020, we launched many digital product offerings focused on customer engagement, new customer acquisition, and delivering high-value customer solutions. From our customers’ feedback, the highest-value of these needs is clearly centered on the transaction between buyer and seller. Through our acquisition of PlumRiver and the Elastic platform, we now have the capability to offer a full spectrum of bundled solutions to our customers—from product discovery, lead-generation, to transaction—across both in-person, face-to-face events as well as year-round, digital opportunities.”

