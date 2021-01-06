MedAvail to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company driving best in class medication adherence by embedding its pharmacy services directly into Medicare focused clinics using its proprietary MedCenter solution, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

MedAvail’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.medavail.com/.