Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Attend the Capital One Securities REIT Conference on Monday, January 11th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that President John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Rick Siedel and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy will be participating in 1x1 meetings at the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. Any institutional investors interested in meeting with ILPT should contact Tara Marasco Smith at tara.marasco@capitalone.com.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

