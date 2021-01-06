Dynatrace to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today it will report financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020, before market open on February 3, 2021.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 3, 2021. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13714690. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 18, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13714690. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.