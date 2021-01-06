 

Lightning eMotors Delivers First All-Electric Motorcoach to ABC Companies, Receives Order for 200 Zero Emissions Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced a $45 million order for its zero-emission powertrain systems from Faribault, Minnesota-based motorcoach supplier ABC Companies. The first zero-emission motorcoach was delivered in December.

The T2145e electric motor coach undergoing final testing in Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)

The order includes a mix of new vehicles manufactured by Lightning eMotors, as well as new zero-emission powertrain systems developed by Lightning eMotors to be upfit by ABC Companies into customers’ previously operated vehicles.

Under the order and partnership, Lightning eMotors has trained ABC Companies personnel to install and service Lightning Electric powertrain systems. In addition to Class 8 motorcoaches, the order from ABC Companies includes Class 3 Lightning Electric Transit passenger vans, Class 4 Lightning Electric E-450 shuttle buses, Class 5 Lightning Electric F-550 shuttle buses, and Class 7 transit buses.

“The first motorcoach delivered has met the high expectations many of our customers have,” said Roman Cornell, president and chief commercial officer of ABC Companies. “It has excellent power, over 200 miles of range on a charge, and Lightning’s energy division can support installation of fast-charging systems that meet our customer’s stringent requirements. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to work together with Lightning eMotors and sets our order plans for the next 24 months."

Electric motorcoaches to be offered by ABC Companies include both touring coach and high-capacity double-deck coaches.

“At 3,445 Newton-meters of torque (2,540 ft-lbs), the Lightning eMotors’ electric motorcoaches are our most powerful and advanced powertrain to date,” said Tim Reeser, chief executive officer of Lightning eMotors. “They have an 800-volt modular, liquid-cooled battery system with up to 640 kilowatt-hours of energy that provides roughly 200 miles of real-world range and can be charged fully in three hours via DC fast charging.

16.12.20
New Generation 4 Lightning Electric Transit Class 3 Van Introduced by Lightning eMotors
10.12.20
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange Through Merger with GigCapital3, Inc.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
6
Lightning eMotors geht über Gigcapital3 an die Börse