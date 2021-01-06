UroGen Pharma to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of UroGen's website at www.urogen.com. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s approved product, Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.
