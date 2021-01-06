UroGen Pharma to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of UroGen's website at www.urogen.com. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.