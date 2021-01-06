 

Spruce Biosciences Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Milestones for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, today provided a corporate update and shared anticipated milestones for 2021.

“Our vision is to deliver groundbreaking therapies to patients living with rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need,” said Richard King, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “As we enter the new year, we are entirely focused on clinical study execution. Our potential registration-enabling CAHmelia program for tildacerfont in adult classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is underway. In parallel, we are preparing to advance tildacerfont into the clinic for the treatment of pediatric classic CAH and a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).”

Mr. King continued, “Following our initial public offering in October 2020, we have sufficient resources to continue to advance our pipeline through major milestones. This includes the completion of our CAHmelia program and, dependent on trial results and subsequent interactions with regulatory agencies, potential submission of our first new drug application for tildacerfont for adults with classic CAH. At the same time, we expect 2021 to be a year of notable progress as we expand our portfolio of indications. Through this, we hope to deliver on the full potential of tildacerfont to bring therapeutic benefit to patients suffering from endocrine disorders driven by excess secretion of, or hyperresponsiveness to, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH).”

Potential Registration-Enabling Phase 2 CAHmelia Program in Adult Classic CAH

Spruce Biosciences is focused on advancing tildacerfont in potential registration-enabling programs, dependent on clinical trial results, for the treatment of adult patients with CAH. Based on analyses of the company’s clinical data to date, the company has chosen to target two distinct groups of classic CAH patients with either good disease control or poor disease control. These two groups have differing disease challenges centered on the harmful effects of excessive glucocorticoid usage or excessive adrenal androgen levels respectively, both of which have the potential to be addressed by treatment with tildacerfont, if approved.

