Premier Inc. to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a presentation and fireside chat at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

