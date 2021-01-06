Comcast Announces Leadership Transition at Sky

Comcast Corporation today announced that Sky Group CEO Jeremy Darroch will move from his current role to become Executive Chairman of Sky and Dana Strong will succeed him as Group CEO of Sky reporting to Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts.

Dana Strong named Sky Group CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Darroch is one of the longest-serving leaders of a major British company, having been CEO of Sky since 2007, and Group CFO since 2004. During that time, he has tripled the size of the business and led the transformation of the company into Europe’s largest multi-platform TV provider with nearly 24 million customers. Jeremy has accelerated the development of award-winning technology and championed Sky’s broader contribution to the society and communities in which it operates, overseeing the expansion of its commitment to sport, UK, and European originated content, in-depth news, the arts, young people, and the environment.

Strong most recently served as President, Consumer Services for Comcast Cable, the largest broadband and TV provider in the US with nearly 33 million customer relationships. In this role, she was responsible for Comcast’s residential business and has led innovative new product and market launches in broadband, video, home security, and mobile. During her tenure, the company achieved record subscriber and broadband growth and the company’s highest levels of customer satisfaction.

With more than 25 years of international experience in global telecommunications and media in the UK and European markets, Strong was previously President and COO of Virgin Media in the UK, Chief Transformation Officer of Liberty Global as well as Chief Executive Officer of UPC Ireland and Chief Operating Officer of AUSTAR in Australia.

“I would like to thank Jeremy for his exceptional leadership of Sky and his partnership since we acquired the company,” said Roberts. “Sky’s values have been a perfect fit for ours and I credit Jeremy with building an incredible culture and executing the seamless integration with Comcast. He and his team have established a world-class brand and a strong, well-run business that will continue to flourish. Jeremy has been a terrific colleague to me and everyone at Sky, but I respect his decision and I am pleased that he’s agreed to stay on to help with the transition and advise the company.”