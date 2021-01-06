Selecta Biosciences Announces Data in Non-Human Primates, Further Validating Multiple Potential Benefits of the ImmTORTM Platform in Gene Therapy

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB, “Selecta”), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced preclinical data that validate the ImmTOR platform’s potential to enhance the efficacy, safety and durability of adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector gene therapies. In the study, Selecta observed that co-administration of AAV vector and ImmTOR in non-human primates (NHP) enabled higher and more durable transgene expression as well as robust inhibition of anti-AAV8 immunoglobulin G (IgG) and neutralizing antibodies.

The observation that co-administration of AAV vector and ImmTOR leads to higher transgene expression demonstrates the potential for dosing lower levels of AAV gene therapies when combined with ImmTOR—improving patient safety and lowering costs. Further, long-term gene therapy data demonstrate that expression of systemic AAV gene therapies may wane over time, a limitation that ImmTOR has the potential to address. Finally, AAV gene therapies cannot currently be re-dosed due to the formation of neutralizing antibodies to the AAV vector. In this study, ImmTOR mitigated the formation of these neutralizing antibodies in NHPs, thereby potentially allowing for redosing, another key unmet need in the gene therapy field.

“We are encouraged by the promising data announced today, demonstrating ImmTOR’s potential to address current limitations in the gene therapy field by both increasing transgene expression levels and durability following the first dose as well as inhibiting the formation of AAV-specific antibodies,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta. “Our findings indicate that ImmTOR potentially enables gene therapy administration at a lower initial dose and could allow for incremental gene therapy redosing, firmly supporting ImmTOR’s ability to enhance the efficacy, safety, and durability of these therapies. Our results, along with previous studies supporting ImmTOR’s hepatoprotective properties in liver injury models, move us one step closer to transforming the lives of patients and realizing the full potential of gene therapy. We look forward to leveraging these findings in our OTC deficiency and our MMA programs, the latter of which we expect to initiate in the first half of 2021 in collaboration with AskBio.”