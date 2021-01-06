Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.



Presentation Details

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Histogen website at www.histogen.com, under the New and Events tab.