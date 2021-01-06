 

Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Paulash Mohsen, Chief Business Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference.

The presentation will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at yumanity.com/events beginning January 11, 2021 starting at 6:00am EST.

About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s pipeline consists of additional programs focused on dementia with Lewy bodies, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
John Grimaldi
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

Media:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

 


Yumanity Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe