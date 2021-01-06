 

First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, January 28

DENVER, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the markets close on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through February 5, 2021): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 3477399

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California.  First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.  First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.”

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com


