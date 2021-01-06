MJardin enters into Supply Agreement for Cannabis Product with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB)
The Flint & Embers family of products will be available across British Columbia
TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today
announced the completion of a major supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) to supply the provincial wholesaler with premium cannabis
products in two formats: 3.5 grams whole flower and 5 x .5 gram pre-rolls.
MJardin is entering the BC market with its new flagship brand, Flint & Embers. The Flint & Embers brand is recognized for its high-quality cannabis varieties, and has received interest from both legal aged consumers as well as Cannabis retailers across Canada. Flint & Embers remains on schedule to be available for purchase in Alberta and Ontario in Q1 of 2021.
Flint & Embers products are non-irradiated and crafted without the use of harmful sprays. The product is slow cured and delicately trimmed, producing high quality whole flower and whole flower products. The Flint & Embers brand offers consumers premium, clean and high quality cannabis.
On December 8, 2020, the Company launched a multi-channel digital marketing campaign to attract traffic to the Flint & Embers website (http://flintandembers.com), a series of landing pages that provides information about the Flint & Embers brand and allows consumers in Canada to learn more about Flint & Embers strains. The Company intends to scale up advertising and communications initiatives for retailers following its distribution launch in British Columbia.
“Today's announcement with the BCLDB further demonstrates that our experience growing cannabis for over a decade and our subsequent data-driven value proposition is in touch with industry demands,” commented Pat Witcher, Chief Executive Office of MJardin. “It's exciting to be a new supply partner with the BCLDB for the recreational cannabis market and it truly speaks to our focus on creating a brand and producing products that resonate with Canadian consumers. We look forward to introducing our brand and our family of products to customers across British Columbia.”
