MJardin enters into Supply Agreement for Cannabis Product with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB)

The Flint & Embers family of products will be available across British Columbia

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced the completion of a major supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) to supply the provincial wholesaler with premium cannabis products in two formats: 3.5 grams whole flower and 5 x .5 gram pre-rolls.



MJardin is entering the BC market with its new flagship brand, Flint & Embers. The Flint & Embers brand is recognized for its high-quality cannabis varieties, and has received interest from both legal aged consumers as well as Cannabis retailers across Canada. Flint & Embers remains on schedule to be available for purchase in Alberta and Ontario in Q1 of 2021.