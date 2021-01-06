 

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a subcutaneous PD-L1 single-domain antibody being developed in a registration trial for the treatment of certain sarcomas; TRC253, a small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization.  In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S.  To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact:
Mark Wiggins Andrew McDonald
Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 251-3492 646-597-6987
mwiggins@traconpharma.com Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com



