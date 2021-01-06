TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.traconpharma.com.