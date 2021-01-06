Replimune to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced that Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM ET.



A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the conference.