 

Replimune to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

06.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced that Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM ET.

A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the conference.

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke Partners
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries
Arleen Goldenberg
Verge Scientific Communications
917.548.1582
agoldenberg@vergescientific.com


