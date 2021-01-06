B2Digital Announces Spring 2021 MMA and Grappling Live Event Season Schedule

Tampa, FL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the Company’s new LIVE Event Spring 2021 Season Schedule, packed with a mix of seventeen (17) Fighting and Grappling showcases set to take place across a diverse pool of metropolitan markets in eight (8) top fighting U.S. states.

“We will continue to emphasize our emerging model, which is heavy on pay-per-view marketing and delivery, relies very little on in-person attendance, and creates layers of value that can be monetized over time in our One More Gym roll-up strategy,” commented Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital.