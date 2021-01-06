B2Digital Announces Spring 2021 MMA and Grappling Live Event Season Schedule
Tampa, FL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the Company’s new LIVE Event Spring 2021 Season Schedule, packed with a mix of seventeen (17) Fighting and Grappling showcases set to take place across a diverse pool of metropolitan markets in eight (8) top fighting U.S. states.
“We will continue to emphasize our emerging model, which is heavy on pay-per-view marketing and delivery, relies very little on in-person attendance, and creates layers of value that can be monetized over time in our One More Gym roll-up strategy,” commented Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital.
Management notes that the Company successfully navigated a very challenging context in 2020, driving record growth and topline performance by balancing live event media distribution, fitness facility revenue growth, grass roots marketing, and new over-the-top (“OTT”) content delivery solutions to produce accelerating growth and performance.
As 2021 gets underway, the Company is poised to continue those successful trends as it embarks on its most ambitious live event schedule ever while adding new fitness facilities to its branded One More Gym network to drive operational cash flows.
B2 Digital’s Live MMA and Grappling Event Series, Spring 2021 Season Schedule (subject to change):
Date Fight Group Location
Jan 23 Strikehard
Productions Trussville, Alabama
Feb 06 HRMMA Shepherdsville, Kentucky
Feb 20 Colosseum Combat Kokomo, Indiana
