 

Vivos Therapeutics Launches AireO2 Patient Management Technology to Treat Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is One of the Most Prevalent Diseases in the World, Affecting Approximately 1 Billion People and Contributing to Serious Comorbidities

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea, announced today its commercial launch of AireO2TM, a new patient management software technology that will enable healthcare professionals to more effectively diagnose, treat and monitor patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and its related conditions.

OSA is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world. Approximately 1 billion people globally suffer from OSA, and as many as 80 percent of people who have sleep apnea remain undiagnosed. Left untreated, OSA may increase the risk of comorbidities, such as high blood pressure / hypertension, heart failure, stroke and other debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Developed in collaboration with Lyon Dental, AireO2 contains features that enhance healthcare professionals’ billing services and more, including practice management systems.

“We believe that Vivos’ sleep-specific AireO2 patient management technology represents a significant advancement in how medical and dental professionals will be able to treat sleep disorders,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and CEO. “Sleep apnea is a serious chronic disease that impacts much more than just sleep – it impacts patients’ quality of life and overall health. With AireO2, we believe that we can make it significantly easier for sleep disorder healthcare providers to manage their growing caseloads and increase the number of patients whom they can treat on any given day. We look forward to continuing the launch of AireO2 as a complement to our existing Billing Intelligence Service for our Vivos Integrated Practices and to actively pursuing AireO2 as a revenue source from other OSA-focused healthcare providers.”

“Vivos’ new technology has ultimately allowed me to see more patients and increase the quality of their care, all of the while boosting operational efficiency for my practice,” added dentist Dr. Lindsay Williams, who is a part of the Vivos Integrated Practice program. “Vivos’ innovative new platform can help the medical community as a whole to tackle this prevalent silent killer head-on in hopes of saving more lives and raising awareness of this deadly disease.”

