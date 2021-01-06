Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis are scheduled to virtually participate in a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference taking place January 11 to 14, 2021.



A webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on January 11, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and will be available for 90 days following the conference.