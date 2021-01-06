 

ReWalk Robotics Repays Outstanding Balance on Kreos Credit Line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Credit line originally established in 2015 is now fully paid off

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq:RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that it has repaid in full the outstanding balance on its credit line from Kreos Capital V (Expert Fund) Limited (“Kreos”). The final payment was made on December 29, 2020 and discharged all of the Company’s obligations to Kreos.

ReWalk and Kreos entered into an agreement to establish the line of credit at the end of 2015, and ReWalk drew down an initial tranche of $12 million at the beginning of 2016. Further drawdown provided the company an additional $8M of funds for a total loan amount of $20M.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

ReStore is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Europe and an allowed trademark in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding ReWalk's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ReWalk's control. Important factors that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others ReWalk's management's conclusion, and its independent registered public accounting firm's statement in its opinion relating to its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, that there is a substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the current COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected and may continue to affect adversely business and results of operations; ReWalk's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; ReWalk's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and the risk that its ordinary shares will be delisted if it cannot do so; ReWalk's ability to establish a pathway to commercialize its products in China; ReWalk's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; ReWalk's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors for its products; ReWalk's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; ReWalk's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; ReWalk's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; ReWalk's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; ReWalk's ability to repay its secured indebtedness; ReWalk's ability to improve its products and develop new products; ReWalk's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on ReWalk's ability to market and sell its products; ReWalk's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; ReWalk's expectations as to the results of, and the Food and Drug Administration's potential regulatory developments with respect to its mandatory 522 postmarket surveillance study; ReWalk's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the impact of substantial sales of the Company's shares by certain shareholders on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares; ReWalk's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; the risk of substantial dilution resulting from the periodic issuances of ReWalk's ordinary shares; the impact of the market price of the Company's ordinary shares on the determination of whether it is a passive foreign investment company; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in ReWalk's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ReWalk to predict all of them. Except as required by law, ReWalk undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2
ReWalk Robotics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReWalk Robotics Repays Outstanding Balance on Kreos Credit Line Credit line originally established in 2015 is now fully paid off MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq:RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that it has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Leading German Private Health Insurer Enters Contract to Provide ReWalk Exoskeletons to Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries
08.12.20
ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
179
ReWalk noch sehr teuer - aber ein Trend oder ?