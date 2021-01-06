 

Spectral Medical to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 7, 2021

06.01.2021   

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Dr. Paul Walker, President and CEO of Spectral Medical Inc. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39364

To watch Spectral’s presentation, please register for the virtual event here.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here.

For investors unable to attend the live event, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform https://canada.snn.network/agenda

About SNN Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc., is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for in-home use of “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use. “DIMI” recently received its FDA 510k clearance for use in hospital and clinical settings.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Contact:

Dr. Paul Walker
President and CEO
Spectral Medical Inc.
416-626-3233 ext. 2100
pwalker@spectraldx.com

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
edt@crescendo-ir.com 		Mr. Chris Seto
COO & CFO
Spectral Medical Inc.
416-626-3233 ext. 2004
cseto@spectraldx.com
 Ali Mahdavi
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
416-962-3300
am@spinnakercmi.com

