ARKO Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“Arko” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://www.arkocorp.com/. A replay will be available for 30 days.