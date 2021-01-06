 

Enphase Energy and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  72   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the expansion of the Company’s long-term relationship with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) to include Enphase Encharge storage systems. As a power service provider, Sunnova will empower its network of solar dealers in the U.S. to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase homeowners as well as homeowners who are new to solar and storage.

“Homeowners are now more than ever using their homes for both daily living and as a place for work,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “Our goal in partnership with Enphase is to deliver energy resilience and independence to homeowners, and our long-standing collaboration with Enphase means that our dealers can quickly deploy Enphase Encharge storage systems to new customers as well as to our large installed base of Enphase solar-powered homes.”

“Sunnova has been an amazing partner to Enphase for many years now,” said Badri Kothandaraman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enphase Energy. “Our long-standing partnership has reached tens of thousands of homeowners with a blend of the best technology, outstanding customer experience, and some of the most flexible service options. We are very excited our Enphase solar and storage systems will be an integral part of Sunnova’s fast-growing energy services, bringing peace of mind to homeowners through energy independence.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage option that provides a complete AC solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC electricity. Encharge storage systems feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. The storage systems are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology, which helps power-up air conditioners and well-pumps seamlessly. Homeowners have insight into their solar and storage systems through the Enphase Enlighten mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid. Encharge storage systems offer the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, over-the-air software upgrades, and a limited 10-year warranty.

