PowerFleet to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2021

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy-duty truck fleets, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.



PowerFleet management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held the same day. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.