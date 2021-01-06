 

EDAP Issues Letter to Shareholders

Recaps progress made in 2020 notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and previews anticipated 2021 milestones

LYON, France, January 6, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today issued the following letter to shareholders:

To my fellow shareholders:

The year 2020 challenged us in ways we never thought possible and demanded that we continuously adapt to daily life that seemed to constantly evolve. Like most, we are happy to put the year behind us, but at the same time, we thought it would be worthwhile to pause and reflect on the significant progress that we made as a company notwithstanding this very challenging business environment. 

The COVID-19 pandemic placed unprecedented strain on healthcare systems around the world, and as hospitals and physicians pivoted to fight the virus, our sales and marketing efforts in the US and elsewhere became more challenging. Travel and other restrictions on in-person meetings necessitated that we quickly adapt to this “new normal”, and I am pleased to say that the EDAP team was successful in doing just that.

In May, we announced an exclusive worldwide agreement to distribute Exact Imaging’s micro ultrasound technologies. Their lead product, ExactVuTM, delivers diagnostic accuracy similar to MRI in identifying prostate cancer. The combination of ExactVu with our Focal One High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) soft tissue ablation technology represents the most complete end-to-end solution for the focal management of prostate cancer. We wasted little time espousing the many benefits of this combined offering, and in July announced combined sales to Edouard Herriot University Hospital in Lyon, France, Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Mount Sinai Health System in New York. These are three very highly regarded healthcare institutions that we believe will be important reference sales for our Company going forward. Additionally, in December, we were able to exit the year on a strong note by announcing a bundled sale to the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center and a Focal One sale to Cleveland Clinic. We are realizing many synergies from this combination, and our sales pipeline continues to grow as we enter 2021.

