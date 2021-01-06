 

Xebec Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the TSX and will Ring Opening Bell

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

- Main board listing is a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution -

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) ("Xebec" or the "Company"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares on the TSX.

Xebec’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX at the market open on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Xebec’s common shares will continue to trade under the stock symbol "XBC" on the TSX, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

The Company will commemorate its listing on the TSX by ringing the opening bell of the TSX on Monday, February 1, 2021. Kurt Sorschak, Xebec’s Chairman, CEO and President, will be joined in ringing the opening bell by other members of the Company’s senior management, members of the Board of Directors and other professional colleagues supportive of Xebec’s journey to date.

“Today marks an important day in Xebec’s journey to decarbonize the world with renewable gases,” said Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec. “We have been working diligently over the past year to meet the more stringent requirements of the TSX and this graduation shows the culmination of this hard work. Graduating to the main board is expected to help us broaden our shareholder base, improve liquidity and I am happy to be celebrating this significant milestone alongside my colleagues.”

Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com

Investor Relations:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

Media Inquiries:
Public Stratégies et Conseils for Xebec
Victor Henriquez, Senior Partner
victor@publicsc.com
+1 514.377.1102

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1,500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Xebec Adsorption Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the TSX and will Ring Opening Bell - Main board listing is a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution - MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) ("Xebec" or the "Company"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Xebec Completes Transformative Acquisition of HyGear
30.12.20
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
17.12.20
Xebec Expands Product Portfolio and Enters German Hydrogen and Renewable Natural Gas Markets with Acquisition of Inmatec
09.12.20
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with CDPQ to $125 Million and $55 Million Respectively
08.12.20
Xebec Launches Hydrogen Strategy with Transformative Acquisition of HyGear, $100 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and $50 Million Concurrent Private Placement with CDPQ

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.01.21
187
Xebec Adsorption - ein aufsteigender Stern am Cleantech Himmel? Renewable Gas und Wasserstoff