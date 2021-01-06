Xebec Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the TSX and will Ring Opening Bell

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (" Xebec " or the " Company "), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") to list its common shares on the TSX.

Xebec’s common shares will continue to trade under the stock symbol "XBC" on the TSX, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

The Company will commemorate its listing on the TSX by ringing the opening bell of the TSX on Monday, February 1, 2021. Kurt Sorschak, Xebec’s Chairman, CEO and President, will be joined in ringing the opening bell by other members of the Company’s senior management, members of the Board of Directors and other professional colleagues supportive of Xebec’s journey to date.

“Today marks an important day in Xebec’s journey to decarbonize the world with renewable gases,” said Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec. “We have been working diligently over the past year to meet the more stringent requirements of the TSX and this graduation shows the culmination of this hard work. Graduating to the main board is expected to help us broaden our shareholder base, improve liquidity and I am happy to be celebrating this significant milestone alongside my colleagues.”

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1,500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.