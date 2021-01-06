Scienjoy Holding Corporation Expects to Drive the Revenue Growth With 2020 Online Annual Live Stream Festival

This year marks the first annual live streaming festival since Scienjoy was listed on NASDAQ on May 8, 2020. Each of Scienjoy's domestic platforms in China, Showself, Lehai, Haixiu and BeeLive Chinese (MiFeng) has hosted an Online Festival in December while the offline gala is planned to be held after the Chinese New Year (February 12, 2021), when all four of Scienjoy's domestic platforms will be brought together to cap off the annual events.

BEIJING, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy” , the “Company”, or “We”), (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced the online portion of the annual Scienjoy live streaming platform festival (the “Online Festival”) was a resounding success. As the largest annual event to date, the Online Festival held in December 2020 upgraded content quality through a series of highly popular events and drove user traffic, which is expected to effectively increase the Company's revenue, customer engagement and paying ratio in December 2020.

The Online Festival in December attracted high attendance and engagement from users, broadcasters, multi-channel network (MCN) partners and stakeholders from all four platforms. Encouraged by the quality content of MCN partners and the prizes and awards of the event, the attendance rate of the online event reached 100%. The festival schedule is divided into competitions in different categories and different phases including pre-selection, single event competitions and MCN competitions. Broadcasters can register for individual awards such as artist of the year, idol of the year, singer of the year and rookie of the year. The president of each MCN will arrange all broadcasters to submit for individual awards. MCNs will also participate in the race for best MCN awards. Broadcasters and MCNs who win in the online portion of the festival will be rewarded with prizes including invitations to participate in the offline annual event, platform prizes, medals and other platform traffic support prizes.

The annual Scienjoy live streaming platform festival is a key component of Scienjoy's revenue and content strategy. Scienjoy live streaming platform festival and competitions made up of highly engaged, high-quality content production continue to drive user traffic, increase the paying ratio, and maintain high user stickiness and social engagement rates. The Company expects the Online Festival has been effective in driving increases in paying ratio, revenue and engagement across all platforms.