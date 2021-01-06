Cerence to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.