 

Predictive Oncology’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Helomics completes integration of Quantitative Medicine

Our new PeDAL fee-for-service offering for Pharmaceutical companies will significantly improve the chances of translating discoveries into the clinic

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Helomics has completed the integration of Quantitative Medicine’s (QM) novel active-learning Computational Research Engine (CoRE) with Helomics’ proprietary TumorSpace knowledgebase of 150,000 tumor drug response profiles and the TruTumor patient primary tumor cell line assay. This integration allows Helomics to offer a revolutionary new AI-driven patient-centric drug discovery service to Pharmaceutical companies that will significantly improve the chances of successfully translating new drugs into the clinic.

“With the completion of the CoRE integration, we are now able to offer our new PeDAL (Patient-cEntric Discovery by Active Learning) service to Pharmaceutical companies to allow patient-centric de-risking of compounds early in discovery, resulting in better prioritization of compounds and better coverage of patient diversity. This will dramatically improve the chances of successfully translating discoveries into the clinic, resulting in lowered costs, shortened timelines, and most importantly enhanced "speed-to-patient" for new therapies,” explained Dr. Carl Schwartz, Predictive Oncology, CEO. “We expect to see revenue generating projects that use PeDAL and CoRE in the first half of 2021,” commented Dr. Schwartz.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

