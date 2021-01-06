PainReform Appoints Rita Keynan as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rita Keynan as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations.



Mrs. Keynan brings over 25 years of managerial experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mrs. Keynan has been responsible for drug development from early phase trials through NDA filings, including managing all chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) activities supporting product development, clinical supplies, scale-up, regulatory submissions and commercial manufacturing. Prior to joining PainReform, Mrs. Keynan served as Executive Director of Drug Development at VYNE Therapeutics Ltd., formerly Foamix Pharmaceuticals, where she managed the drug development department that included a team of nearly a dozen employees in Israel, as well as a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) team in Europe. Additionally, Mrs. Keynan collaborated with functional areas including regulatory, clinical, and quality to ensure successful execution of drug development activities to meet project and company goals. Previously, Mrs. Keynan served as CMC Director, Head of CMC/Innovative Research and Development, and Project Manager at Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage special pharmaceutical company. Mrs. Keynan is the co-inventor of over two dozen patents. Mrs. Keynan holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and a M.Sc. in Pharm from the Hebrew University in Israel.

Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Rita as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations. Rita brings extensive knowledge and expertise through all stages of drug development and manufacturing, as well as supporting clinical trials and commercial activities. We believe Rita will be an important addition to the team as we prepare to commence our Phase 3 pivotal trials for PRF-110.”

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company’s lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The Company’s proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates.