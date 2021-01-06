Global Market for Retail Omni-channel Commerce Platform Could Exceed US$12.7 Billion by 2025

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to most experts the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market will be driven by the growing business opportunity for eCommerce against the backdrop of the fact that the consumer purchase cycle is increasingly characterized by seamlessly shifting across channels and devices. Reports show that modern consumer behavior is rapidly changing with most consumers buying on various channels, making purchase cycle long, interconnected and complicated. Few of the factors highlighting the fact that a large majority of people shop across channels include emerging data that shows over 90% of customers in the United States switch between devices during the same day; modern customers today use an average of 6 touch-points for shopping that include physical store, online store, smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet; and to avoid shipping fee, increasing number of customers prefer to shop online and pick-up instore. Customers expect physical store inventory information to be featured online and almost 98% of customers exhibit frustration when having to repeat their issues to customer care when they switch from one channel to another. The emerging pattern of consumer purchases crossing the lines between physical and digital worlds reinforces the need for seamless omnichannel experiences. Smarter sales channel strategies is the need of the hour which is feeding the demand for omni-channel selling platforms. Defined as a retailing strategy where the retailer is ready and available at myriad customer touchpoints with a synchronized inventory, merchandising offers, prices and customer support, omni-channel commerce is growing in popularity and importance. Active Companies in the merchant industry include The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC), Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

A report from 360 Research And Reports said that the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. Another report from ReportLinker added that the global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform is projected to reach US$12.7 billion by 2025, driven by the growing business opportunity for eCommerce