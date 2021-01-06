 

Global Market for Retail Omni-channel Commerce Platform Could Exceed US$12.7 Billion by 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to most experts the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market will be driven by the growing business opportunity for eCommerce against the backdrop of the fact that the consumer purchase cycle is increasingly characterized by seamlessly shifting across channels and devices. Reports show that modern consumer behavior is rapidly changing with most consumers buying on various channels, making purchase cycle long, interconnected and complicated. Few of the factors highlighting the fact that a large majority of people shop across channels include emerging data that shows over 90% of customers in the United States switch between devices during the same day; modern customers today use an average of 6 touch-points for shopping that include physical store, online store, smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet; and to avoid shipping fee, increasing number of customers prefer to shop online and pick-up instore. Customers expect physical store inventory information to be featured online and almost 98% of customers exhibit frustration when having to repeat their issues to customer care when they switch from one channel to another. The emerging pattern of consumer purchases crossing the lines between physical and digital worlds reinforces the need for seamless omnichannel experiences. Smarter sales channel strategies is the need of the hour which is feeding the demand for omni-channel selling platforms. Defined as a retailing strategy where the retailer is ready and available at myriad customer touchpoints with a synchronized inventory, merchandising offers, prices and customer support, omni-channel commerce is growing in popularity and importance. Active Companies in the merchant industry include The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC), Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

A report from 360 Research And Reports said that the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. Another report from ReportLinker added that the global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform is projected to reach US$12.7 billion by 2025, driven by the growing business opportunity for eCommerce

Seite 1 von 5


Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Market for Retail Omni-channel Commerce Platform Could Exceed US$12.7 Billion by 2025 FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to most experts the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market will be driven by the growing business opportunity for eCommerce against the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Novo Seeds Portfolio Company CorWave Raises EUR 35 Million for Breakthrough Heart Pump
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports
Sangoma Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience with its Wide ...
Impact NRS LLC Creates Plantae Biosciences LTD to Develop and Commercialize Highly Impactful ...
At 6.15% CAGR , Global Construction Glass Market Is Expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, ...
Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Wells Fargo Announces Termination of AML-Related Consent Order
04.01.21
Wells Fargo Names Tomomi Kikuchi President and Representative Director of Wells Fargo Securities Japan
04.01.21
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
29.12.20
Wells Fargo oder CME Group – welche ist 2021 die bessere Dividendenaktie?
28.12.20
Wells Fargo: Pandemic Brings Heightened Awareness to Need for Planning
23.12.20
Purple Heart Veteran, Family Get Mortgage-Free Home for the Holidays
19.12.20
Wells Fargo Comments on Federal Reserve’s Stress Test Results
18.12.20
Wells Fargo Agrees to Sell Private Student Loan Portfolio
18.12.20
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
18.12.20
Michelle Moore Named Wells Fargo Digital Platform Leader

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen