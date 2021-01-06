Verint Expands Customer Engagement Market Leadership in Asia Pacific

In terms of market leadership, Frost & Sullivan’s report entitled, Asia Pacific Contact Center Applications Market* , cites Verint as the leading vendor in APAC QM Systems at 37.1%, APAC WFM Systems at 26.4% and APAC Analytics Systems at 38.8%. The report also credited Verint with a market share that is significantly higher than the number two competitor, across the three combined contact center technologies. Verint was recognized as leading the WFM, QM and Analytics segments across the region, as well as being the combined and segment leader in multiple countries, including Australia, India, Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has once again been confirmed as the leading Contact Centre Workforce Management (WFM), Quality Monitoring (QM) and Analytics vendor in the APAC region, according to a recent APAC market share report from Frost & Sullivan. In addition, the firm named Verint as the Contact Centre Optimization Solution of the Year.

For the first time, this year’s report recognized vendors’ cloud revenues in addition to the traditional on-premises figures, highlighting Verint’s leadership position as organisations continue their transition to cloud-based customer engagement platforms.

Commenting on the award, Krishna Baidya, Head – Customer Contact Research at Frost & Sullivan, said, “Investment across organizations has shifted toward customer-facing and optimisation applications, such as analytics and workforce management, that are designed to help organizations distinguish and realize business outcomes. In terms of growth, Verint is one of two vendors that experienced double-digit growth in the region in 2019.”

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards are identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The nominated companies are evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators including revenue growth, market share, growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Verint’s President Asia Pacific, Ady Meretz is delighted by the recognition. “At Verint, we’re committed to helping our customers achieve their business goals as they transform their operations to cloud-based platforms that drive deeper customer engagement. That same commitment applies regionally as we continue to deliver leading solutions augmented with local customer service which makes us unique in APAC. We are delivering the latest innovations and technologies including workforce engagement, intelligent self-service and digital engagement driven by AI and automation. It is a great honour to be once again formally recognised by our peers and the market for our strategic and innovative work and be positioned as the leader in the QM, WFM and analytics categories.”