Charles River Associates (CRA) to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will present at Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Investor Conference on January 13, 2021. CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh is scheduled to present at 1:45 p.m. EST.

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Online attendees will be able to submit questions as part of a virtual Q&A session. Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney, and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.