 

Boxlight Completes Phase One Rollout of Clevertouch Interactive Touchscreens

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced one of the largest school districts in Texas has completed its phase one rollout of Clevertouch interactive touchscreens.

Boxlight won the three-year contract with its multi award-winning Clevertouch IMPACT touchscreen along with its accompanying software, LYNX Whiteboard and Clevershare. The initial rollout within the Texas school district included the installation of 615 front of classroom interactive touchscreen displays, encompassing 40 campuses serving 25,000 students and 2,500 faculty members. The initial phase for 615 IMPACT Clevertouch touchscreens will be closely followed up by a second order for a further 1,200 IMPACT touchscreens in 2021 with an overall total of 3,000 Clevertouch touchscreens to be installed by early 2022. The contract will generate approximately $5,000,000 in revenue over the three-year term. With phase one now complete, teachers are now eagerly awaiting their IMPACT touchscreens.

Boxlight continues to support the Texas district with its Clevertouch solutions as it incorporates technology to improve their student learning environments.

“Working with the School District in Texas has been brilliant as they were very clear on the requirements of the new technology coming in,” says Daniel Morris, Clevertouch Texas Sales Manager. “We were chosen over all other touchscreen brands because our IMPACT touchscreen met the challenges of improving learning outcomes, needs of teachers, students and IT requirements. We’re proud to be their chosen touchscreen partner with IMPACT.”

For a full case study about this rollout, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

