Atara Biotherapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T- cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13 at 1:30 PM PST/4:30 PM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investor Events and Presentations section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live presentation.