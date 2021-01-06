Intercontinental Exchange Reports December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported December, fourth quarter and full year 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“Throughout 2020 our customers once again navigated a range of uncertainties and risks across global markets,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “By staying close to our customers and combining our world class technology with mission critical data and seamless connectivity, we enable our customers to capture gains in efficiency and this advances the networks we operate and the value proposition we bring to our customers.”