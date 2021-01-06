 

Intercontinental Exchange Reports December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Statistics

06.01.2021   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported December, fourth quarter and full year 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“Throughout 2020 our customers once again navigated a range of uncertainties and risks across global markets,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “By staying close to our customers and combining our world class technology with mission critical data and seamless connectivity, we enable our customers to capture gains in efficiency and this advances the networks we operate and the value proposition we bring to our customers.”

Highlights include:

  • Energy OI up 7% y/y; ADV up 3% y/y in 4Q20 and 15% y/y in 2020
    • Brent ADV up 4% y/y in 2020
    • Gasoil ADV up 5% y/y in 2020
    • Other Oil ADV up 21% y/y in December, up 40% in 4Q20 and up 77% in 2020
      • Heating oil OI up 39% y/y; ADV up 32% y/y in December, up 75% y/y in 4Q20 and up 236% in 2020
      • RBOB gasoline OI up 55% y/y; ADV up 78% y/y in December, up 131% y/y in 4Q20 and up 193% y/y in 2020
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 6% in 4Q20 and up 19% in 2020
    • North American natural gas OI up 16% y/y
      • Henry Hub OI up 29% y/y; ADV up 16% y/y in December, up 3% in 4Q20 and up 28% y/y in 2020
      • US Basis OI up 3% y/y
    • European natural gas OI up 12% y/y; ADV up 27% y/y in December, up 28% y/y in 4Q20 and up 33% y/y in 2020
      • TTF OI up 18% y/y including record futures OI of 1.8 million contracts on 12/16/2020; ADV up 32% y/y in December, up 36% y/y in 4Q20 and up 52% y/y in 2020
    • Other Natural Gas OI up 55% y/y; December ADV up 633% y/y, 4Q20 ADV up 224% y/y and ADV up 30% y/y in 2020
      • Record Japan-Korea Marker OI up 68% y/y; Record December ADV up 139% y/y, Record 4Q20 ADV up 46% y/y and ADV up 59% y/y in 2020
    • Environmental OI up 8% y/y including record OI of 2.8 million contracts on 12/8/2020; ADV up 23% y/y in December, 30% y/y in 4Q20 and up 19% y/y in 2020
  • Sugar OI up 2% y/y; ADV up 5% y/y in 2020
  • Sterling OI up 11% y/y including record futures OI of 5 million contracts on 12/11/2020; ADV up 2% y/y in December
  • SONIA OI up 99% y/y including record OI of 141 thousand contracts on 12/18/2020; ADV up 566% y/y in December, Record 4Q20 ADV up 382% and ADV up 153% y/y in 2020
  • Record SOFR OI up 22% y/y; ADV up 154% y/y in December, up 118% y/y in 4Q20 and up 103% y/y in 2020
  • Equity Index OI up 5% y/y; ADV up 11% y/y in 2020
  • NYSE cash equities ADV up 31% y/y in December, up 32% y/y in 4Q20 and up 42% y/y in 2020
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 94% y/y in December, up 85% y/y in 4Q20 and up 61% y/y in 2020

Updated Guidance:

