ChemoCentryx to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two
upcoming investor conferences and participate in a panel discussion hosted by former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, M.D.:
-
39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, January 13 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time
-
H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference
On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, January 11 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time
-
Clinical Trial Panel Discussion at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference
Monday, January 11 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live audio webcasts of the J.P. Morgan presentation and H.C. Wainwright Clinical Trials Panel and on-demand presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. Replays of both the J.P. Morgan and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with a Marketing Authorization Application by the European Medicines Agency. Avacopan is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).
ChemoCentryx also has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.
