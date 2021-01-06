ChemoCentryx to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences and participate in a panel discussion hosted by former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, M.D.:



39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, January 13 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, January 11 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Clinical Trial Panel Discussion at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Monday, January 11 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the J.P. Morgan presentation and H.C. Wainwright Clinical Trials Panel and on-demand presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. Replays of both the J.P. Morgan and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.