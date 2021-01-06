EMCORE Now Shipping its Optiva Next-Gen L-Band (50 MHz-6 GHz) Fiber Optic Links

Optiva Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic transmitter (Tx) and receiver (Rx) pairs are a cost-efficient design using EMCORE’s latest high-speed, uncooled DFB (Distributed Feedback) laser technology. With capability up to 6 GHz covering S- and C-Band, they enable customers to future-proof their systems with better performance at a lower cost than competing alternatives. The native C-Band coverage also provides customers with the optimal solution for 5G C-Band interference.

ALHAMBRA, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it is now shipping its Optiva OTS-1LNG Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic links featuring extended bandwidth for native S- and C-Band from 50 MHz to 6 GHz. These cost-effective transmitter and receiver modules for the Optiva Platform are ideal for satellite antenna signal transport and interfacility link applications.

The Optiva Platform enables long-distance fiber optic links over 100 km with 1/10th the size and weight of coaxial cable. Fiber is much less expensive than coaxial cable over any reasonable distance and the ability to keep the signal in the native satellite frequency reduces signal errors caused by up-and-down-conversion. Fiber also provides greater immunity from EMI (Electromagnetic Interference), hum, and distortion of the signal.

"Our Optiva Next-Gen L-Band fiber optic links present a very high-value proposition to our customers with the extended bandwidth capability to native S- and C-Band providing a major improvement in performance at a lower cost than our previous generation,” said David Wojciechowski, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “Our latest Optiva products have a simplified communications architecture resulting in reduced network complexity with lower maintenance cost and increased overall up-time compared to currently available solutions."

Optiva OTS-1LNG modules feature robust API (Application Programmable Interface) design, 30 dB Tx and Rx adjustable gain range, SmartGain for enhanced AGC (Automatic Gain Control) performance, peak optimizer for quick and easy setup, and RF (Radio Frequency) power monitoring via the front panel and SNMP. They feature DWDM operation that increases transport capacity without increasing fiber count, and when housed in the same Optiva chassis with other Optiva cards, enable a full redundancy system in a single chassis.