 

US Nuclear 2019 Convertible Debenture Now Fully Converted, Closed, and Flat

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On November 25, 2019, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) closed on its Securities Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., as disclosed on Form 8-K.  The Convertible Debenture given by the company in the amount of $500,000 was fully converted on December 30, 2020, and is now deemed closed and flat.  YA II PN, Ltd. was issued a warrant for the purchase of common stock under the Stock Purchase Agreement, and these warrants are still outstanding with an outside termination date of November 25, 2022.

“The Securities Purchase Agreement was very helpful as it allowed the company to finance and move forward in its long-term program of acquisitions, including the purchase of a 40% interest in Bio-Electronics and Brain Stimulation startup GRAPHETON Inc,” said Robert Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Nuclear Corp. 

Mr. Goldstein went on to state, “The full conversion of the debenture into common stock and subsequent stock divestiture clears USN’s debt obligations, while increasing market visibility and improving operational cash flow.”   

