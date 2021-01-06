Sigyn Therapeutics Reports Results of Pilot Study to Address Inflammatory CytoVesicles

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company whose focus is the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (the Cytokine Storm), today announced the results of an in vitro pilot study that successfully modeled the ability of Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos in the bloodstream.

Cytokine Storm Syndrome is an excessive response of the immune system that is induced by infectious and non-infectious conditions. A hallmark indicator of Cytokine Storm Syndrome is the excessive or uncontrolled release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which can lead to multiple organ failure and cause death. The annual market opportunity to address Cytokine Storm related indications exceeds $20 billion and includes sepsis, the most common cause of hospital deaths worldwide. Virus-induced Cytokine Storm Syndrome is a leading cause of death resulting from severe SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infections.

Sigyn Therapy is a proprietary blood purification technology designed to overcome the limitations of previous drug and device candidates to treat acute inflammatory conditions. Incorporated within Sigyn Therapy is a cocktail of adsorbent components with unique binding and capture characteristics to optimize the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. These targets include pro-inflammatory cytokines, endotoxin and CytoVesicles (extracellular vesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos) that participate in concert with freely circulating cytokines to further escalate the Cytokine Storm. CytoVesicles are an important yet previously elusive target as they can be 20-60 times larger than cytokines themselves.

In the in vitro pilot study, 104nm liposomes were utilized as a model system to assess the ability of Sigyn Therapy’s adsorbent components to deplete CytoVesicles from human blood plasma. After a two-hour interaction with Sigyn’s adsorbent components, liposome concentrations in human blood plasma were reduced ~90%. Previously published studies have validated liposomes as a model for the isolation of extracellular vesicles from blood based on the similarity of their size and structural characteristics.