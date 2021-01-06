 

Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in Three January 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in January 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

  • 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event: The company will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference on Wednesday, January 6 through Friday, January 8 and Monday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14, 2021.
  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Checkpoint’s website beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. EST.
  • B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Investor Conference: The company’s presentation will take place on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST and will be available to all conference-registered institutional investors.

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and B. Riley presentations will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint’s website, https://ir.checkpointtx.com/event-calendar/default.aspx, for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

