 

Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options

06.01.2021, 14:30  |  81   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (Frankfurt:FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol “STTDF” at the opening of the trading day on January 6, 2021. Standard Uranium’s shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

"Standard Uranium is excited to be listing on the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe a secondary listing on this market will provide the Company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base. U.S. investors will have the opportunity to share in the Company's growth as investor interest in clean energy and the benefits of nuclear power and the uranium industry gain momentum," said Jon Bey, President and CEO. "U.S. investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for Standard Uranium at www.otcmarkets.com and access current company news and developments."

Standard Uranium is also pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 750,000 stock options to certain executives, directors and consultants of the Company. The stock options have been granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and will vest as follows: 25% vesting three months from the date of grant, 25% vesting six months from the date of grant, 25% vesting nine months from the date of grant and 25% vesting 12 months from the date of grant. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Standard Uranium

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a mineral resource exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification and development of prospective exploration stage uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of 21 mineral claims over 25,886 hectares. The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for high-grade, basement hosted uranium deposits. A copy of the NI 43-101 Technical Report that summarizes the exploration on the Project is available for review under Standard Uranium's SEDAR issuer profile (www.sedar.com).

For further information contact:

Jon Bey, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
550 Denman Street, Suite 200
Vancouver, BC V6G 3H1
E-mail: info@standarduranium.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.   Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Standard Uranium disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Disclaimer

