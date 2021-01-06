 

Sugarmade Issues Letter to Shareholders on Verticalization, Expansion and the Path Ahead in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade” or the “Company”) is pleased to issue the following Letter to Shareholders:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

We would like to express our gratitude for your patience and commitment as we continue to steer Sugarmade into what we hope will be a leadership role in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace as a vertically integrated farm-to-door solution for cannabis consumers.

2020 was a landmark year for Sugarmade as we established, through our capital and operational investment in Budcars, a cannabis delivery service, a distinct and increasingly vertical model for delivering top cannabis-based products to a growing marketplace. We believe this marketplace remains insufficiently supplied and inconsistently accessible for consumers who want more reliable quality and greater convenience.

To that end, we continue to work to expand our reach. We have experienced some delays in opening our new LA hubs, but we continue to work with the city and anticipate that the situation will be resolved in the near term. We also continue to work to widen our delivery reach overall.

In addition, we continue to verticalize our model, creating a full farm-to-door structure that expect to produce high-quality branded cannabis products positioned in a vertical in-house supply chain. We expect that this will provide Sugarmade with optimal margins. We believe that we will also be better able to make use of 280e tax deductions related to production once we have a more vertical structure in place.

With our vertical vision coming together, our advantageous brand development positioning, and an increasingly promising macro context, we are very excited about the year in front of us.

Once again, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders. Shareholder value is our number one priority, and we very much look forward to keeping you abreast of Company developments as we reach new milestones along the way.

Best Regards,

Jimmy Chan
Chief Executive Officer

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) is involved in two main business areas: (i) the supply of consumable products to the quick-service restaurant sub-sector of the restaurant industry, and as an importer of non-medical personal protection equipment to business and consumers, and (ii) as an investor in the Budcars licensed cannabis delivery service brand and as an equity owner in Budcars’ first operating location in Sacramento, California. During early 2020, the Company gained a 40% stake in the Budcars brand and in the Sacramento delivery operations by acquiring a 40% stake in Indigo Dye Group (“Indigo”). Under the terms of the agreement with Indigo, Sugarmade acquired an option to purchase an additional 30% interest in Budcars, upon which will provide the Company with a controlling interest. As of the date hereof, the option has not yet been exercised and the Company’s stake in Budcars remains at 40%.

Seite 1 von 2
Sugarmade Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarmade Issues Letter to Shareholders on Verticalization, Expansion and the Path Ahead in 2021 MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade” or the “Company”) is pleased to issue the following Letter to Shareholders: Dear Valued Shareholder, We would like to express our …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe